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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 13 people trapped in mall lift for 35 minutes, teenager faints

The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday at City Centre LA Mall in the Civil Lines area of Bareilly.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 08:35 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 08:35 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

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