Uttar Pradesh: 13 people trapped in mall lift for 35 minutes, teenager faints

<p>Thirteen people, including women and children were trapped in a lift for 35 minutes after it malfunctioned. </p><p>A teenager fainted due to panic. The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday at City Centre LA Mall in the Civil Lines area of Bareilly. </p><p>After waiting for the doors to open, they started raising alarm after being trapped in the heat. </p><p>17-year-old Shalini lost consciousness due to panic, after which some people tried breaking open the door. </p>.Gold worth crores missing from bank locker in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, three booked.<p>After over half an hour, the lift gate was broken open, and the occupants were safely rescued. The girl was taken out, and her condition was brought under control, officials said.</p><p>The mall management told police that while the generator was being switched on, someone inside the lift kicked the door, due to which the sensor stopped functioning, officials said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>