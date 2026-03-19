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Uttar Pradesh: 2 men linked to Pakistan-based gang arrested for sending info of key locations, religious sites

The accused have been identified as Azeem Rana, a resident of Peeplehda in Dhaulana, and Azad Rajput from Jai village in Meerut district.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 05:21 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 05:21 IST
India NewsPakistanUttar Pradesh

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