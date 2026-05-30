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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 28 dead, crops destroyed in several districts after severe rain & storm

Hundreds of trees were uprooted and dozens of houses collapsed as normal life was thrown out of gear.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 12:06 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 12:06 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshmathuraYogi Adityanathrain

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