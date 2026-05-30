Uttar Pradesh: 28 dead, crops destroyed in several districts after severe rain & storm

<p>Lucknow: Twenty eight people died as severe storms and heavy rains lashed parts of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=uttar%20pradesh"> Uttar Pradesh </a>late on Thursday night and Friday and left behind a trail of destruction.</p><p>According to the reports, hundreds of trees were uprooted and dozens of houses collapsed as normal life was thrown out of gear.</p><p>Reports said that the Bundelkhand region accounted for the maximum number of fatalities as ten people died in incidents of house collapse amid heavy rains. One person each was killed in Mathura, Unnao, Fatehpur districts while four people were killed in Kaushambi district.</p><p>Two people were killed after being struck by lightning in Deoria district, while two women were swept away in floods caused by heavy rains in the hilly regions of Saharanpur district, reports said.</p>.90 killed, over 50 injured as storms and heavy rains batter Uttar Pradesh.<p>The storms and rains also caused damage to the standing crops, reports said adding that at many places trees were uprooted and fell on the roads disrupting movement of vehicular traffic. </p><p>Uttar Pradesh chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/dhbrandpr/true-patriotism-lies-in-repaying-the-debt-to-ones-motherland-cm-yogi-4020647">Yogi Adityanath</a> directed the district magistrates to assess the damage to the crops and pay compensation to the farmers and also to the families of the victims.</p><p>The rains, however, brought respite to the people from the heat wave and at many places the temperatures came down by eight degrees.</p><p>The Met office has predicted more rains to be accompanied by strong winds at several places on Saturday and issued an alert for 14 districts in the state.</p>