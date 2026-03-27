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Uttar Pradesh: 5 women, 3 kids killed as vehicle carrying devotees rams into truck in Kaushambi

The vehicle, travelling from Prayagraj to Fatehpur, crashed into a trailer truck parked on the roadside, a local police officer said.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 17:04 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentKaushambi

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