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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 54-kg laddu cake in Varanasi as CM Yogi Adityanath turns 54

A special prayer and aarti were also performed, with supporters wishing the chief minister good health and a long life. They also prayed for his continued leadership of the state.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiYogi AdityanathbirthdayTrendingLaddu

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