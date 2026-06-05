Uttar Pradesh: 54-kg laddu cake in Varanasi as CM Yogi Adityanath turns 54

<p>Today, June 5, is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath's</a> 54th birthday. His supporters in Varanasi celebrated his birthday by cutting a 54-kg cake made of laddus. They also planted 54 saplings, as per the organisers.</p>.<p>Organisers said the 54-kg laddu cake symbolised the chief minister's 54th birthday, while the plantation drive was organised in observance of World Environment Day.</p>.<p>The celebrations took place at the 51-foot-tall Varad Anjaneya Hanuman Temple, where a large number of supporters gathered to mark the occasion.</p>.UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks officials to ensure mass participation in events to mark 12 years of Modi govt.<p>Pictures showcasing welfare schemes of the Yogi Adityanath government and development initiatives undertaken in Uttar Pradesh were displayed at the temple premises during the event, they said.</p>.Seers at Prayagraj's 'Magh Mela' bless Yogi Adityanath as future PM.<p>A special prayer and aarti were also performed, with supporters wishing the chief minister good health and a long life. They also prayed for his continued leadership of the state.</p>.<p>Yogi Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>