Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 6-member committee to probe Barabanki building collapse

Four people were killed and around 10 others sustained injuries in the incident that took place in Fatehpur area of the district on Monday.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 06:28 IST

Barabanki district magistrate on Tuesday constituted a six-member committee to conduct a technical probe into the collapse of a multi-storey building in the district which claimed four lives.

DM Avinash Kumar has asked the committee to submit its report within 15 days, a senior administrative officer said.

The six-member team includes additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), circle officer of Fatehpur, executive engineer of the Public Works Department among others as its members, he said.



(Published 06 September 2023, 06:28 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshGhaziabad

