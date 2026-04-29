Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 92-year-old lawmaker collects school certificate after 76 years

The college had organised a special event to honour the nonagenarian lawmaker at which he was handed over the certificate.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 12:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 12:25 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshTrendinglawmaker

Follow us on :

Follow Us