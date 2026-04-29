<p>Lucknow: ‘School days may end but the memories last forever’.</p><p>The adage proved to be true when 92-year old Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Alam Badi Azmi reached his school to take his High School certificate after 76 years.</p><p>Alam Badi, who was a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Nizamabad assembly seat in Azamgarh district and a five term MLA, had passed the High School (10th standard) examination from Islamia Inter College at Buxipur in Gorakhpur in the year 1950.</p>.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the inaugural session of the Regional Agriculture Conference (North Zone) in Lucknow.<p>Alam Badi was filled with nostalgic memories when he saw the college building and visited the old classrooms and the library on Tuesday.</p><p>The college had organised a special event to honour the nonagenarian lawmaker at which he was handed over the certificate.</p><p>He recalled the strict discipline in his school those times and the helping attitude of the teachers. He also narrated about his days at the college.</p>.Karnataka plans subsidised IVF through tie-up with private hospitals.<p>A college functionary said that Alam Badi had expressed his desire to visit the college to take his High School certificate, which was accepted by the Institution. He was also felicitated with a lifetime achievement award by the college.</p><p>Alam Badi is known for his simplicity and was often seen riding a cycle or a scooter to the UP assembly. He had joined politics after retiring from state government service and represented Nizamabad assembly seat five times between 1993 and 2022. </p>