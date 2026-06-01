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Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests alleged operative linked to Pakistan-backed terror network

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Khudadadpur village under Nizamabad police station limits in Azamgarh district
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsPakistanUttar Pradeshterrornetwork

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