Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: ATS arrests two for links with Pakistan gangsters, ISI

The duo was allegedly entrusted with the task of attracting the youths to join their network and was promised a huge amount of money for this purpose.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsPakistanUttar PradeshCrimeISIATS

Follow us on :

Follow Us