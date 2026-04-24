<p>Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two youths from Noida for suspected links with Pakistani gangsters and ISI.</p><p>According to the police sources here the duo, identified as Tushar Chauhan alias Hizbullah Ali Khan, a resident of Meerut and Sameer Khan, a resident of Delhi, who had been assigned the task of setting up a network of terrorists in western UP as well as eliminating senior leaders, were nabbed from Noida on Thursday.</p>.Supreme Court tells Uttar Pradesh DGP to form SIT to probe minor's rape & murder.<p>Sources said that Tushar and Sammer were in contact with Pak gangsters Shahzad Bhatti and Abid through some encrypted channel.</p><p>The duo was allegedly entrusted with the task of attracting the youths to join their network and was promised a huge amount of money for this purpose.</p><p>Sources said that Tushar and Sameer were also assured that they would be brought to Pakistan through a Gulf country after their tasks in India were finished.</p><p>During their interrogation, it came to light they were collecting information about important Hindu leaders with the purpose of eliminating them and also disturbing communal harmony . The targets were to be provided by the Pakistan spy agency ISI.</p>.Pakistan repays $3.45 billion loan to UAE.<p>Sources said that he had converted to Islam after coming into contact with his Pakistan handlers.</p><p>The ATS sleuths were trying to ascertain with whom the duo was in contact in the country, sources added.</p><p>One pistol, some cartridges and a knife were recovered from their possession. The duo was booked under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) among others. </p>