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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh BJP councillor shaves her head over 'neglect' of ward development works

The incident triggered a political row in the municipal body, with members of the contract sanitation workers' union and some councillors extending support to her.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 12:22 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 12:22 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndia

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