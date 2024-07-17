Uttar Pradesh: BJP rejig after Assembly bypolls likely, party high command takes stock of internal strife

Sources in the state BJP said that major organisational reshuffle would take place after the upcoming assembly bypolls.

"Right now the focus is the bypolls...we need to put up a united face....we must at least make sure that we retain our seats'" said a senior party leader here while speaking to DH.

The organisation vs government fight appears to have divided the saffron party with those favouring Adityanath and the Maurya camp trading barbs.

Former minister and BJP leader Sunil Bharala said that Choudhary should resign taking responsibility for the poor performance of the party in UP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said that Maurya, who never had cordial relations with Adityanath, was gunning for the saffron clad CM after the dismal performance of the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took potshots at BJP saying that it was a fight for the 'chair' and the people were suffering.