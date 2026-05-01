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Uttar Pradesh: Blaring DJ sound kills 140 chickens at poultry farm

Reports quoting a senior district veterinary official said that the chickens might have died from the high decibel sound and that a postmortem examination could reveal the exact cause of their death.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 13:15 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 13:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshDeathchickenDJ

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