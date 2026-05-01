Uttar Pradesh: Blaring DJ sound kills 140 chickens at poultry farm

<p>Lucknow: A case was registered against the owner of a DJ after 140 chickens died at a poultry farm in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district allegedly owing to the loud DJ music during a wedding procession, which passed by the farm.</p><p>According to the reports, the incident happened a few days back when a wedding procession passed by a poultry farm owned by Sabir Ali at Dariyapur village in the district.</p>.Watch | Bride rides JCB machine during Matkor ritual in Uttar Pradesh.<p>Ali, in his complaint to the police, claimed that the blaring music from the DJ caused widespread panic at the poultry farm causing death of 140 chickens and resulting in huge financial loss to him.</p><p>He also said that he requested the DJ operator, identified as Kavi Yadav, a resident of Kurwar area, to slow the sound of the DJ but he did not accede to his request.</p><p>Reports quoting a senior district veterinary official said that the chickens might have died from the high decibel sound and that a postmortem examination could reveal the exact cause of their death.</p><p>Police said that a case was registered against the DJ operator and the matter was being investigated. The police were investigating if the DJ music at the time was above the permissible sound level.</p><p>According to the US based National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, sounds at safe levels did not cause any damage to the humans but sounds could be harmful when they were too loud, even for a brief time and that these sounds could damage sensitive structures in the inner ear causing non-induced hearing loss among others.</p>