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Uttar Pradesh: Brother kills married sister after she insists on living with boyfriend

According to the SP, the accused was bringing his sister back to her matrimonial home on Friday when an argument broke out between them over the matter.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 14:22 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurder

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