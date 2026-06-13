Uttar Pradesh: Brother kills married sister after she insists on living with boyfriend

<p>Banda: A 22-year-old man allegedly strangled his sister to death and dumped her body in a well after the woman, who was recently married, insisted on living with her boyfriend, officials said on Saturday, adding that the accused surrendered to the police after the incident.</p>.<p>Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the accused, Sandeep Yadav, reached the Haswa police outpost in the Thariyanv police station area on Saturday morning and confessed to killing his 20-year-old sister, Ranju.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: Ram Temple Trust seeks formation of SIT to probe ‘missing funds’.<p>Yadav was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him, the SP added.</p>.<p>During questioning, Yadav said that his sister had been married to a resident of a village in the Radhanagar police station area about one-and-a-half months ago.</p>.<p>However, after returning to her parental home as part of a post-marriage custom, she allegedly eloped with her boyfriend from another community and returned three days later.</p>.<p>Police said the family had counselled her and sent her back to her husband's home, but she continued to insist on living with her boyfriend.</p>.<p>According to the SP, the accused was bringing his sister back to her matrimonial home on Friday when an argument broke out between them over the matter.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: Despite voting in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Smriti Irani's name goes missing from Amethi panchayat list.<p>Later, he allegedly strangled her and disposed of her body in a well.</p>.<p>Acting on his information, police reached the spot and recovered the body from the well. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered against Yadav, Manglik said, adding that further investigation is underway. </p>