Uttar Pradesh bypolls: SP declares candidates for six seats

The SP, which is a part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, has said it will contest the bypolls with the Congress, which is demanding five seats from the party.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 09:37 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 09:37 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi PartyBypolls

