Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Stage set for BJP-SP electoral battle

While the Congress is not contesting the bypolls and supporting its I.N.D.I.A. bloc partner Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting all nine seats on its own.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 09:08 IST

