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UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails multiple Union Cabinet decisions including railway projects worth Rs 23,437 crore

In separate posts later, Adityanath also welcomed other Cabinet decisions, describing them as 'proactive and growth-oriented'.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 22:11 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 22:11 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathRailway

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