<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lauded a series of decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, including the approval of railway projects worth Rs 23,437 crore, as well as key measures aimed at boosting agriculture and industry.</p>.<p>Uttar Pradesh is among the states set to benefit from the railway projects, which cover 19 districts across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and will expand the existing rail network by about 900 km.</p>.<p>The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved three projects of the Railway Ministry costing about Rs 23,437 crore.</p>.Cabinet approves three railway projects worth Rs 9,072 crore covering 8 districts in four states.<p>Adityanath said on X that under the leadership of the prime minister, the Cabinet has approved key railway multitracking projects, including the Burhwal-Sitapur 3rd and 4th lines and the Nagda-Mathura 3rd and 4th lines.</p>.<p>"These projects will enhance connectivity across the region, benefit thousands of villages and significantly improve mobility, logistics efficiency and service reliability in the state," he said.</p>.<p>"With increased capacity enabling higher freight movement, it will boost economic activity, reduce logistics costs and support sustainable development in Uttar Pradesh," the chief minister said, expressing gratitude to the prime minister for strengthening rail infrastructure and advancing the vision of a self-reliant and developed India.</p>.<p>While briefing the media in Delhi earlier in the day, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects are part of high-density railway network routes and will enhance operational efficiency between major cities and towns.</p>.<p>In separate posts later, Adityanath also welcomed other Cabinet decisions, describing them as "proactive and growth-oriented".</p>.<p>He praised the approval of the Cotton Productivity Mission for 2026-27 to 2030-31 with an outlay of Rs 5,659.22 crore, calling it a "visionary and commendable initiative" aimed at farmer welfare and strengthening agriculture.</p>.<p>The chief minister said the decision would boost productivity, quality and competitiveness in the cotton sector, resulting in higher farmer incomes, balanced input costs and a stronger global presence for Indian cotton.</p>.<p>He also welcomed the Cabinet's decision to fix the fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane at Rs 365 per quintal for the 2026-27 sugar season, saying it would ensure better returns for cane farmers and make the agriculture sector more remunerative.</p>.<p>In another post, Adityanath hailed the approval of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 to provide additional credit support to businesses in view of global uncertainties. He noted that the scheme targets an additional credit flow of Rs 2.55 lakh crore, including Rs 5,000 crore for the airline sector, with 100 per cent guarantee cover for MSMEs and 90 per cent for other sectors.</p>.<p>"This timely intervention will ensure liquidity, protect jobs, sustain supply chains and strengthen the resilience of India's economy," Adityanath said, thanking the prime minister for the decisions.</p>