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Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to expand cabinet soon

Sources said that the expansion might take place on Sunday or Monday.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCabinetYogi aditynath

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