<p>The much awaited expansion of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet is likely to take place in a day or two.</p><p>The speculations about the cabinet expansion, a year ahead of the next assembly polls in the state, gathered momentum after chief minister Yogi Adityanath met state governor Anandiben Patel at Rajbhavan on Saturday.</p><p>Sources said that the expansion might take place on Sunday or Monday.</p><p>State BJP sources said that five to seven new ministers might be included in the ministry while some existing ministers might be shifted to the party organization.</p>.UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails multiple Union Cabinet decisions including railway projects worth Rs 23,437 crore.<p>Sources said that members of the electorally influential ‘Jat’ and ‘Gurjar’ communities might get more representation in the cabinet while at least one ‘brahmin’ face was also likely to be made minister.</p><p>Sources said that some dalit and OBC faces too could be made ministers in the reshuffle, which was likely to be the last before the next assembly polls.</p><p>The names which were doing the rounds included Bhupendra Choudhary, Manoj Pandey, Ashok Kataria, Pooja Pal, Shrikant Sharma, Krishna Paswan and Rajeshwar Singh.</p><p>There were currently 54 ministers in the Adityanath cabinet. There could be a maximum of 60 ministers in the state and as such six more ministers could be included in the cabinet.</p>