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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai booked over 'abusive' remarks against PM Modi

The FIR was lodged at Kotwali Nagar police station on Saturday on the complaint of Neeraj Rawat, a BJP worker.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 06:51 IST
India NewsBJPCongressUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiAjay Rai

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