Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Constable dies after train runs over him

Constable Ashveer Singh (24) posted in the police line was hit by a train near Indira Nagar railway crossing on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 September 2024, 10:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Shahjahanpur: A constable died after he was run over by a train here, police said on Thursday.

Constable Ashveer Singh (24) posted in the police line was hit by a train near Indira Nagar railway crossing on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

In the incident, one of his legs was cut off and he died during treatment due to excessive bleeding, Meena said.

The post-mortem of the body has been done, he said, adding that Singh was a resident of Shamli district.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2024, 10:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentShahjahanpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT