Dalit woman raped, strangled to death by cop in Agra

In a shocking incident, a Dalit woman was allegedly strangled to death after being raped by an Uttar Pradesh police constable in Agra town.
According to the police sources here on Tuesday a case was registered against the accused cop, identified as Raghavendra Singh, who was posted in Agra, in this regard. Singh was absconding and a hunt was launched to nab him.
Sources said that Singh, who knew the woman, a resident of UP's Hamirpur district, who worked at a clinic in Gurugram, called her to meet him at his residence in Agra. She was later found dead under suspicious circumstances there on Friday.
Sources said that the 22-year old victim was raped and then strangled to death allegedly by the cop. It was also alleged that Singh took the woman to the hospital but fled from there after the doctors declared her dead.
The brother of the victim said that the woman and the cop knew each other well as they had studied together. The cop had also promised to marry her but later on backtracked on his word.
The brother who lodged the FIR with the police also said that the family members had been trying to contact his sister for the past several days.
The cop has been suspended, police officials said. He was booked under section 376 (rape), SC/STAct and other relevant sections of the IPC.