Dalit woman raped, strangled to death by cop in Agra

In a shocking incident, a Dalit woman was allegedly strangled to death after being raped by an Uttar Pradesh police constable in Agra town.

According to the police sources here on Tuesday a case was registered against the accused cop, identified as Raghavendra Singh, who was posted in Agra, in this regard. Singh was absconding and a hunt was launched to nab him.

Sources said that Singh, who knew the woman, a resident of UP's Hamirpur district, who worked at a clinic in Gurugram, called her to meet him at his residence in Agra. She was later found dead under suspicious circumstances there on Friday.