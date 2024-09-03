Uttar Pradesh cops 'force' rape victim to withdraw complaint after making accused pay Rs 50,000: Report

In an unsettling incident, police in Uttar Pradesh forced a 16-year-old rape survivor to withdraw her complaint after the accused was told to pay her Rs 50,000.

As per a report in The Times Of India, the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki where Ankit Verma, a 25-year-old married man abducted the girl on August 22. He then reportedly raped her and later took her to a hotel in Ghaziabad and repeated the crime, as per the victim's complaint.

SP Dinesh Singh mentioned that the girl alleged that "Ankit’s brother also forced himself on her."

On August 25 when the girl's condition worsened, Ankit left the teenager outside her house and also threatened her.