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Uttar Pradesh: Couple killed in hit-and-run in Hardoi; infant found crying

According to locals, villagers headed to their fields spotted a damaged motorcycle, the bodies of a man and a woman, and an infant wailing.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshHit and Run

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