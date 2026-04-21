<p>Hardoi (UP): A motorcycle-borne couple was killed in an alleged hit-and-run Tuesday morning near the Sedhamau underpass here, police said. A three-month-old infant was found crying beside their bodies.</p>.<p>The accident occurred in a service lane of the Ganga Expressway in the Pachdevra Police Station area, they said.</p>.Kanpur double murder: Uttar Pradesh man kills twin daughters, says he was worried he would not live long.<p>According to locals, villagers headed to their fields spotted a damaged motorcycle, the bodies of a man and a woman, and an infant wailing.</p>.<p>The police were alerted, following which a team reached the spot.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Siyaram, 22, and his wife, Neelam, 20, both residents of Gahwara village under Pali Police Station limits.</p>.11-year-old falls into burning tandoor after punishment for eating rasgullas in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The couple died on the spot, the police said.</p>.<p>According to their family, the two were returning to the village with their infant daughter from a wedding in Nathingla village in neighbouring Shahjahanpur district.</p>.<p>Circle Officer Shahabad Jai Narayan said the infant was safe and handed over to family.</p>.<p>The bodies were sent for a post-mortem, and a manhunt was launched to nab the absconding driver, he said. </p>