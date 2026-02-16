Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh court defers hearing in poll code violation case against AAP's Sanjay Singh to February 27

Police had registered a case against 12 named persons including Sanjay Singh and 45 unidentified supporters.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 18:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 18:25 IST
India NewsAAPUttar PradeshSanjay Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us