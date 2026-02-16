<p>Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A special MP-MLA court on Monday deferred the hearing in a 2021 poll code violation case involving AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh following the death of a former Bar Association president.</p>.<p>The court has now scheduled the next hearing for February 27.</p>.<p>The Bar Association decided to abstain from judicial work after the demise of its former president Ram Shankar Pandey and held a condolence meeting, due to which no court proceedings could take place, AAP leader's counsel Madan Singh said.</p>.<p>Recording of evidence is currently underway in the case which pertains to an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2021 panchayat elections in the Bandhuakala area.</p>.AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Bihar Congress leader Pappu among eight booked in Manikarnika Ghat controversy.<p>It is alleged that an unauthorised gathering was organised on April 13, 2021 in Hasanpur village under Bandhuakala police station area in support of district panchayat member Salma Begum.</p>.<p>Police had registered a case against 12 named persons including Sanjay Singh and 45 unidentified supporters.</p>.<p>After investigation, a total of 11 persons were chargesheeted. Other accused in the case had earlier secured bail.</p>.<p>A bailable warrant had been issued against the AAP leader due to repeated non-appearance. He surrendered before the court in July 2024 and was released after furnishing two bail bonds of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond.</p>.<p>In June last year, the special court rejected a discharge application filed by the defence and framed charges against the AAP MP after taking cognisance of the chargesheet.</p>