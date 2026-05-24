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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Days before Bakrid, Muslim organisations demand 'national animal' status for cow

While many are advocating for the initiatives to build a consensus within the community on this issue, some even intend to meet the prime minister and the chief minister in this regard.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCowBakrid

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