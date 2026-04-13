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Uttar Pradesh: Death toll climbs to 15 in Mathura boat capsize

In a video recorded just minutes before the accident on Friday last, Bhalla can be seen playing a 'dhol' (drum) alongside devotees who were singing hymns.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 09:37 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshmathuraBoat accidentYamuna

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