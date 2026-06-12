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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Despite voting in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Smriti Irani's name goes missing from Amethi panchayat list

Amethi District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan informed media that an inquiry had been ordered into the matter.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:09 IST
Uttar PradeshSmriti IraniAmethi

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