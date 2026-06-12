Uttar Pradesh: Despite voting in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Smriti Irani's name goes missing from Amethi panchayat list

<p>Name of former Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani has been omitted from the panchayat voter list of Medan Mawai village in Amethi district.</p><p>Her name was there in the list during 2024 Lok Sabha and 2022 Assembly electoral rolls for the area, PTI reported quoting officials.</p>.Smriti Irani's name included in Amethi voter list under SIR.<p>Amethi District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan informed media that an inquiry had been ordered into the matter.</p>.Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘saas-bahu’ jibe at Smriti Irani triggers poetic duel over women’s reservation bill.<p>Irani, an actor-turned politician, has represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024 after defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The former minister has built a residence in Medan Mawai village under the Gauriganj Assembly constituency in Amethi district after her victory in the 2019 parliamentary election. She is registered as a voter in the village and had also cast her vote there during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, which she also contested. Irani was defeated by Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma.</p><p>On June 10, panchayat voter list was published and her name was not to be found in that.</p><p>When asked about the omission, Chauhan said the exact reason would be known only after the inquiry report is submitted.</p><p>BJP Amethi district president Sudhanshu Shukla said an application seeking inclusion of Irani's name in the panchayat voter list had been submitted and the matter brought to the notice of senior officials.</p><p>According to Shukla, officials have assured that the name would be added after due verification.</p><p><em>Wit PTI inputs</em></p>