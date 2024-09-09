Uttar Pradesh DGP denies allegation of caste-based encounters, says no partiality is practised

Regarding the attempt to derail the Kalindi Express train in Kanpur, the DGP said, "All our senior officers have visited the spot and we are looking into things seriously. Whatever facts come to light, we will inform the media about them."

On a question about the ATS (anti-terrorist squad) also reaching the spot in Kanpur, the DGP said, "We will look into all the aspects and it is not possible to say anything on this without a full investigation."