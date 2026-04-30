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Uttar Pradesh: Digambar Jain temple issues dress code for women – avoid western outfits, cover your heads

In a notice issued a few days ago, the temple management said women should not enter the temple in 'half-pants, bermudas, mini skirts, or western outfits such as jeans and tops'.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:36 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBaghpat

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