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Uttar Pradesh: Family of man killed in Riyadh missile attack demands compensation, govt job for his widow

Dayal told PTI that the family is in dire need of financial assistance and has sought a government job for Gopal's wife to support their livelihood.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsRiyadhUttar PradeshWest Asiawar

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