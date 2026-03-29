<p>Bulandshahr (UP): Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly beating his 12-year-old daughter to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=crime">death </a>with a stick for “stealing” a packet of candy from a grocery store here, officials said.</p>.<p>According to police, a complaint was lodged at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=uttar%20pradesh">Ratanpur </a>village on March 27 by the girl’s mother, Aarti, who alleged that her husband, Pushpendra alias Pappu Sharma, beat their daughter with a stick, leading to her death.</p>.<p>Pushpendra was enraged after a local shopkeeper complained to him that his daughter had stolen a packet of candy from his shop, police said.</p>.‘Scolded’ by teacher, Class-5 girl ends life in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj; angry family lays siege to school with body.<p>Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR at the Narora police station and arrested Pushpendra on Sunday.</p>.<p>“The stick used in the crime has been recovered at the instance of the accused,” SHO Ganga Prasad Arya said. </p>