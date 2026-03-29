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Uttar Pradesh: Father kills 12-yr-old daughter for ‘stealing’ candy from grocery store; arrested

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR at the Narora police station and arrested Pushpendra on Sunday.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

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