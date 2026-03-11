Uttar Pradesh: Fearing social stigma, man delays reporting daughter's kidnapping for 3 months

<p>Bhadohi: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by a truck driver in November last year. Fearing social stigma, her father, head of a village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/pothole-jolt-revives-woman-declared-brain-dead-in-uttar-pradeshs-pilibhit-3927770">Uttar Pradesh</a>, did not inform the police about the alleged crime until Tuesday.</p><p>He lodged a complaint against Jitendra Kumar Saroj (35), a truck driver by profession and a resident of Samalkot village in the same police station area.</p><p>According to police, the minor girl, a Class 11 student and daughter of a village head under the Chauri police station area, had left home for school on November 26 last year.</p><p>When she did not return home, her family began looking for her on their own and found out that she had not even reached the school that day.</p><p>Police said that after months of searching, the village head lodged a complaint against Saroj only on Tuesday. They said the family feared social stigma, which prevented them from approaching the police initially.</p>.17 year-old girl gang-raped by three juveniles in Uttar Pradesh; accused sent to correctional home.<p>Chauri police station SHO Ram Sarikh Gautam said on Wednesday that a case has been registered based on the complaint of the girl's father under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p><p>Police teams conducted a raid at the accused's residence but could not find anyone except for his elderly mother, Gautam said.</p><p>The officer said Saroj works as a truck driver for a transport company and had come to the area on the day of the incident.</p><p>Some relatives of the village head had reportedly seen him in his truck with a teenage girl that day.</p><p>Gautam said police are working with the transport company where the accused is employed to trace him and recover the minor girl.</p>