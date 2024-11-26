Home
Uttar Pradesh: Former MLA Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary dies

BJP Mahanagar president Vidyasagar Rai said Chaudhary was admitted to a private hospital in Mahmoorganj after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 11:08 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 11:08 IST
