Uttar Pradesh: Former MLA Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary dies

<p>Varanasi: Senior BJP leader and seven-time MLA from Varanasi South Shyam Dev Rai Chaudhary died at a hospital here on Tuesday, a local BJP leader said.</p>.<p>The 85-year-old Chaudhary, who was popularly known as 'Dada', was ailing from some days.</p>.<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>had enquired about his health last week and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> recently visited Chaudhary at the Varanasi hospital.</p>.<p>BJP Mahanagar president Vidyasagar Rai said Chaudhary was admitted to a private hospital in Mahmoorganj after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.</p>.<p>He said the former MLA was popular among the people due to his simplicity.</p>.<p>Chaudhary was an MLA of Varanasi South for seven consecutive terms from 1989 to 2017. He was also the Protem Speaker of the state assembly in 2007 and 2012. </p>