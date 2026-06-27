Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Four-year-old missing for hours found in critical condition, medical test confirms rape

The child is undergoing treatment, and her medical examination was conducted in the presence of her family members. Given her mental and emotional state, counselling is being provided by specialists.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerapePocso act

Follow us on :

Follow Us