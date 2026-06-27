Uttar Pradesh: Four-year-old missing for hours found in critical condition, medical test confirms rape

<p>Budaun, Uttar Pradesh: A four-year-old girl, who went missing from Alapur area was rescued in a critical condition following a seven-hour search operation, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Medical examination has confirmed rape, and a hunt is underway for the accused who remains at large.</p>.<p>According to the police, a man filed a complaint on Thursday night stating that his four-year-old granddaughter had gone missing under suspicious circumstances.</p>.<p>Family members carried out an extensive search but could not find the child. Upon receiving the information, the Alapur police registered a case and formed special teams led by the inspector-in-charge.</p>.Almost two months after 3-year-old girl was raped, senior citizen arrested in Pune.<p>Following an intensive overnight search operation, the girl was rescued in a critical condition at around 4 am on Friday.</p>.<p>Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ankita Sharma said the child had injury marks on her body. She was immediately taken to the Women's District Hospital in Budaun for a medical examination, which confirmed rape.</p>.<p>The SSP added that sections related to the rape of a minor and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added to the initial FIR, which was previously registered only under kidnapping charges.</p>.<p>The child is undergoing treatment, and her medical examination was conducted in the presence of her family members. Given her mental and emotional state, counselling is being provided by specialists. Police is questioning family members as well, they said.</p>.<p>The SSP further stated that multiple teams have been deployed to identify the accused. Crucial evidence, including the medical report, is being gathered, based on which further legal action will be taken.</p>