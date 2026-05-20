<p>Mirzapur (UP): Police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar%20pradesh">Mirzapur</a> have invoked the Gangster Act against 10 people in the alleged "gym jihad" case invoking charges of coercion, blackmail and forced religious conversion of women, officials said.</p>.<p>The accused, including alleged gang leader Imran Khan and Maulana Khaliluddin, have been arrested in the case and lodged in Mirzapur district jail, the police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to the police, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/charge%20sheet">chargesheet</a> running up to around 6,000 pages was filed with the court earlier.</p>.Man kills pregnant wife for wearing a ‘T-shirt’, dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh.<p>A case was registered at Kotwali Dehat Police Station on the intervening night of January 19 and 20 under multiple sections, including provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.</p>.<p>The police said additional sections were added during investigation and a chargesheet was filed in court on April 17.</p>.<p>According to the police investigation, the gang members allegedly befriended women visiting gyms and pressured them into converting.</p>.<p>The police alleged that the gang members established physical relations with these women, recorded their photos and videos, and then blackmailed them for money and conversion.</p>.<p>The investigators alleged that women were made to wear burqas and recite religious verses.</p>