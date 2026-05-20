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Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Act invoked against 10 accused in 'gym jihad' case in Mirzapur

According to the police investigation, the gang members allegedly befriended women visiting gyms and pressured them into converting.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 04:18 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 04:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMirzapur

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