Uttar Pradesh government grants permission for cycle race on Yamuna Expressway

Mumbai: The Uttar Pradesh government has given special permission to HindAyan Cycle Race & Expedition-2024 to cycle on the Yamuna Expressway from Delhi / Greater Noida to Agra.
It would be a rare opportunity for Indian professional cyclists to ride on a 165 km long access-controlled expressway.
The Delhi to Agra, 220 km expedition is the first leg of HindAyan-2024, scheduled on February 10, 2024. The expedition will also take place in Jaipur in Rajasthan, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune and Thane in Maharashtra.
Registration for this ride will start at the end of October. Yamuna Expressway from Greater Noida to Agra is an access-controlled expressway. Any vehicle below a four- wheeler is restricted to it. The only exception was the Indian Air Force’s French-origin Dassault Mirage 2000 which landed on Yamuna Expressway near Raya Village on May 21, 2015.
"After IAF fighter jets, HindAyan Cycle Race is the only exception on Yamuna Expressway. Now HindAyan is the second exception. We invite the best cyclists of the country for this ride,” said Mumbai-based Vishnudas Chapke, convenor of HindAyan Cycle Race and Expedition and the first Indian who had circumnavigated the globe overland travelling through 35 countries on five continents, over a period of three years.
“This is the second edition of the HindAyan Cycle Race and Expedition. We felt honoured and privileged as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, made HindAyan an exception and permitted us to cycle on the access-controlled Yamuna Expressway,” he added.
The last edition of HindAyan-2023 Delhi to Pune, had the privilege to cycle on the Yamuna Expressway. The Uttar Pradesh Government authorities facilitated the cyclists and gave a guided tour around the historical and tourist places in Agra including the iconic Taj Mahal.
Jaypee Group which is responsible for the maintenance of Yamuna Expressway advised cyclists to ride in a group and must ride on the leftmost lane – hard shoulder or rescue lane. Officials warned that any carelessness on this road can result in an accident so everyone must be disciplined and follow the rules.
Security measures have been kept in place. The local district police authorities will provide a pilot and escort to HindAyan in their respective jurisdiction. Police vans and support vans would create a buffer zone to protect cyclists from any untoward incidents.