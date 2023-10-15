Uttar Pradesh government grants permission for cycle race on Yamuna Expressway

Jaypee Group which is responsible for the maintenance of Yamuna Expressway advised cyclists to ride in a group and must ride on the leftmost lane – hard shoulder or rescue lane. Officials warned that any carelessness on this road can result in an accident so everyone must be disciplined and follow the rules.

Security measures have been kept in place. The local district police authorities will provide a pilot and escort to HindAyan in their respective jurisdiction. Police vans and support vans would create a buffer zone to protect cyclists from any untoward incidents.