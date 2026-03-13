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Uttar Pradesh govt cracks down on LPG black marketing; 4,816 raids, 70 FIRs registered

Ten individuals have been arrested so far and prosecution proceedings have been initiated against 67 people, the officials said.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 19:01 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 19:01 IST
India NewsLPG cylinderUtter Pradesh

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