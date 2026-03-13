<p>Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified enforcement against black marketing and illegal sale of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg-cylinder">LPG cylinders</a> across the state following directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>As part of the statewide crackdown, enforcement agencies carried out 4,816 inspections and raids since March 12, an official statement issued here said, adding that 10 FIRs were registered against LPG distributors, while 60 FIRs were lodged against other individuals allegedly involved in black marketing of gas cylinders.</p>.<p>Ten individuals have been arrested so far and prosecution proceedings have been initiated against 67 people, the officials said.</p>.<p>The state government has also stepped up monitoring of 4,108 LPG distributors to ensure that consumers receive cylinders in accordance with their bookings.</p>.UP: Gas agency owner booked for illegally storing LPG cylinders, attempting black market sale.<p>Authorities are conducting regular reviews of stock positions and keeping a close watch on the availability of refills, they added.</p>.<p>Officials said special vigilance is also being maintained following the Centre's decision to permit allocation of up to 20 per cent of total consumption for commercial cylinders.</p>.<p>To address issues related to the distribution of petroleum products, a control room to function round the clock has been set up at the office of the food commissioner, with officers from the food and civil supplies department deployed throughout the day and night.</p>.<p>Control rooms have also been established at the district level, while district supply officers and local administrative officials are conducting regular field visits to monitor the situation and ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to consumers, the statement said. </p>