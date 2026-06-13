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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh govt forms SIT to probe Ram Temple ‘missing funds’ charge

The decision to form the SIT came hours after the Ram Temple Trust sought formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the charges.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRam TempleSIT

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