Uttar Pradesh govt forms SIT to probe Ram Temple ‘missing funds’ charge

<p>Lucknow: Amid a massive backlash from the opposition, some BJP leaders and seers, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged embezzlement of crores of rupees in offerings at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram Temple</a> in Ayodhya.</p><p>The three-member SIT would submit an interim report within a week and a final report in a fortnight, according to the official sources here.</p>.Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ charge: PIL filed in Allahabad HC seeking CBI probe .<p>The SIT comprised special secretary, finance Neel Ratan, Lucknow commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and IG range, Lucknow Kiran S.</p><p>Sources said that the SIT was likely to reach Ayodhya on Sunday. It was also likely to quiz the detained suspects and other persons associated with the counting of the offerings and take into possession the documents and evidence gathered so far.</p><p>The decision to form the SIT came hours after the Ram Temple Trust <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/uttar-pradesh-ram-temple-trust-seeks-formation-of-sit-to-probe-missing-funds-4038006">sought formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT)</a> to investigate the charges. The Trust requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath to form an SIT for this purpose.</p><p>The Trust said that the SIT would probe the circumstances under which crores of rupees in offerings were embezzled under the nose of the security personnel and who were responsible for the same.</p><p>The SIT would also investigate the efficacy of the security system, including the CCTV, the role of the checking staff.</p><p>Meanwhile sources said that a police team conducted a raid on the residence of one Luvkush Mishra in Meenapur Thakuran Fagauli village in Ayodhya district on Friday and allegedly recovered around Rs 12 lakh.</p><p>Mishra, according to the reports, was one of the staff responsible for counting of cash offerings at the Temple. Mishra’s father Bachhulal, however said that he had no knowledge about the money as he lived in Ghaziabad.</p><p>Reports said that Mishra, who was a car mechanic before being employed by the Trust, had bought a piece of land in Faizabad and also that a house was being constructed on the land.</p><p>Earlier senior BJP leaders and seers had also demanded a probe into the matter.</p>.BJP in ‘tight spot’ after Brij Bhushan seems to support Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ charge.<p>Senior leader and former MP Brij Bhushan appeared to support the allegations of embezzlement of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya saying that he could not speak the truth as he was scared of the consequences.</p><p>Another senior BJP leader and former MP from Ayodhya, Vinay Katiyar also demanded an independent probe into the matter saying the issue concerned the faith of millions of devotees.</p><p>Some Ayodhya based seers also joined the issue and sought a probe into the matter. ‘’An impartial and transparent inquiry must be conducted to ascertain the truth,’’ Mahant Kamal Nayan Das said.</p>