<p>Lucknow: The dust had barely settled on the Lenskart controversy, when a government owned medical college and hospital issued instructions banning long hairs and beard and made it mandatory for women to wear a bun.</p><p>Lucknow based Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, in a directive, which would apply to the outsourced employees, said that a fine of Rs 200 would be imposed on women, who did not wear a hair bun or a hairnet.</p>.'90% of women cannot start political careers without going to a neta's room': Pappu Yadav stirs up row.<p>Similarly the male employees will have to pay the same fine if they keep a beard or long hair. The order also included monetary punishment for smoking, drinking or sleeping during duty.</p><p>The order pertaining to the mandatory wearing of hair bun and banning long hair has sparked widespread outrage among the employees.</p><p>One of the employees said that a large number of outsourced employees worked at similar other Institutions like KG Medical University and the super speciality Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences but no such restrictions were imposed on them.</p>.3 Al Qaeda-linked operatives sentenced to life imprisonment by NIA court in Lucknow.<p>The management, however, justified the decisions saying that they were intended to ensure discipline and decency in the Institution and that there was nothing wrong in banning long hair and beard and making hair ban mandatory for the women.</p><p>According to the reports, there were around four thousand employees in the organisation.</p>