Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Govt hospital bans long hair, beard, makes ‘jooda’ mandatory for women

The order pertaining to the mandatory wearing of hair bun and banning long hair has sparked widespread outrage among the employees.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 12:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 April 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshHospitalBeard

Follow us on :

Follow Us