Uttar Pradesh govt official's cars torched by cook's boyfriend in jealousy-fueled attack

Police said Yadav objected to her working at the officer's home and grew increasingly resentful, particularly when she was occasionally required to stay late for work-related duties.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 13:45 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 13:45 IST
