Uttar Pradesh govt revokes order barring coaching for girls after 8 pm

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government has taken back its August 30 order that barred coaching institutes from holding classes for girls after 8 pm.

The new order signed by Special Secretary Akhilesh Kumar Mishra on December 4 comes after widespread criticism of the previous guideline in Noida under the 'Safe City' project.

"The following guidelines are being issued by canceling the previously issued guidelines. In connection with the establishment of Safe City project, all higher educational institutions should ensure 100 per cent CCTV cameras," the order stated.