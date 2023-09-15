Uttar Pradesh: HC bar association withdraws strike over Hapur lathicharge

He said, "A committee has been formed on advocates protection law in which there will be a representative from the Bar Council and the proposal for this law will be passed within a set time limit."

Gaur said, "The government has accepted the demand for suspension of guilty police officers and transfer of top police officers in Hapur. We are calling off the strike as our demands were accepted."

The strike by lawyers had affected the judicial work of the Allahabad High Court as well as in district courts of Uttar Pradesh.