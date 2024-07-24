Uttar Pradesh: In-laws turn away bride over 'disabled' feet; FIR filed

A bizarre incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, where a newlywed bride was turned away from her in-laws’ home merely 48 hours after her wedding, reported News18.
The publication further mentioned that the father-in-law got very angry after seeing the bride’s feet, hence resulting in the expulsion of the bride from their house.
The events unfolded with the bride being sent to her maternal house by her retired army veteran father-in-law, who alleged that the girl’s feet had some sort of disability.
The matter escalated as conversations between the two families got worse, resulting in filing of a police complaint.
The bride’s maternal grandfather’s sudden demise also tragically coincided with the revelation of this incident.
Both the bride and groom belong to families with army background, Dr Anurag Paliwal, a counsellor at the Family Counseling Centre said while sharing details about the situation.
Paliwal dismissed the claims made by the bride's in-laws as baseless.
Defending the bride's innocence in the situation, the bride’s family blamed the in-laws' deliberate refusal to accept her.
Owing to the escalation of the matter, an FIR has been filed against the in-laws.
