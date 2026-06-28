Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur girl claims youth abducted her, kept in confinement to force conversion; one nabbed

<p>Kanpur: A 17-year-old girl has alleged that she was abducted, kept in confinement for nearly a week and physically tortured to convert her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/religion">religion</a> by a youth and his family, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The girl's family in Rawatpur in their complaint said she left home on June 21 after being called by a youth identified as Armaan, a resident of Chamanganj, who she had met earlier at Kargil Park in Moti Jheel.</p>.<p>The two allegedly met again near Namak Factory crossing on the day of the incident.</p>.<p>The girl alleged that Armaan arrived in a car along with two unidentified youths and took her around the city before locking her inside his house in a Muslim-dominated locality.</p>.Homeless minor girl abducted from footpath, raped and killed in south Delhi; cab driver arrested.<p>During questioning, the victim told police that Armaan and his family allegedly pressured her to recite religious verses, sign documents written in Urdu, and eat beef, an official said on condition of anonymity.</p>.<p>The girl, who escaped and returned home on Saturday, claimed that she was branded with a hot iron tong, the official said.</p>.<p>She alleged that Armaan and his family also threatened to kill her and her family and warned that she would be sold off if she refused to comply.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said that a case has been registered against Armaan, his parents, and his sister on the complaint of the girl's father.</p>.<p>"The main accused, Armaan, was arrested on Sunday and is being intensively interrogated. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the accused and the victim knew each other prior to the incident," Abidi said.</p>