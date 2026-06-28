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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur girl claims youth abducted her, kept in confinement to force conversion; one nabbed

She alleged that Armaan and his family also threatened to kill her and her family and warned that she would be sold off if she refused to comply.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 15:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeAbductionReligious conversion

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