<p>In a shocking incident, the son of an Uttar Pradesh MLA conducted an inspection at a government hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rampur">Rampur</a> district, issued directions to the staff and checked the records.</p><p>Umair Ansari, son of Apna Dal (S), an alliance partner of the BJP in the state, MLA Shafiq Ahmed Ansari, who was accompanied by four policemen, also occupied the chair of the chief superintendent of the hospital while issuing directives to the staff and the doctors on duty.</p><p>According to the reports, the inspection of the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Swar in the district by the MLA’s son was conducted a few days back but the matter came to light on Tuesday after a video, purportedly showing him taking rounds of the ward and inspecting the attendance register, went viral on social media.</p>.Indore taxi driver ends life, blames police for ‘beating’ and ‘corruption’; cop suspended.<p>Reports said that Umair Ansari asked the doctors to ensure that the patients were provided all the facilities and also make sure availability of medicines at the CHC. He warned them of action if the patients were forced to purchase medicines from the market.</p><p>Taking a serious view of the matter, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepa Singh constituted a team comprising additional CMO and deputy CMO to probe the same and submit a report.</p><p>‘’An MLA can conduct inspections but his son or any member of his family is not authorised to do so…..it can not be allowed,’’ said a senior district official in Rampur.</p>