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Uttar Pradesh lawmaker’s son inspects hospital, occupies doctor's chair

Reports said that Umair Ansari asked the doctors to ensure that the patients were provided all the facilities and also make sure availability of medicines at the CHC.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 11:28 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshHospitalRampur

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