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Uttar Pradesh man arrested for beating Bihar labourer after he refused to work

Station House Officer (SHO) Satyanarayan Dahiya said police registered a case after a viral video of the assault surfaced on social media and arrested the accused.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 12:34 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 12:34 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeBiharArrest

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