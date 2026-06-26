Uttar Pradesh man arrested for beating Bihar labourer after he refused to work

<p>Muzaffarnagar (UP): Police have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a labourer from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar </a>with a stick after he refused to work in a village in Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>Police said the accused, Manoj Kumar, allegedly beat Raju (35), a resident of Khujra village in Bihar's Katihar district, with a stick in Rohni Harjipur village under the Charthawal police station limits on Thursday.</p>.Wanted in seven murders, Bihar's dreaded criminal shot dead in encounter in UP.<p>Station House Officer (SHO) Satyanarayan Dahiya said police registered a case after a viral video of the assault surfaced on social media and arrested the accused.</p>.<p>"The victim is being questioned regarding the incident. He has also been provided police protection," the SHO said.</p>.<p>Police said legal proceedings are underway. </p>