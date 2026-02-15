Menu
Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for posting video with 'objectionable remarks' against PM Modi

Charthawal police station SHO Satyanarayan Dahiya told reporters that the accused has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Kashyap.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 06:54 IST
Published 15 February 2026, 06:54 IST
