<p>Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beheaded an ice-cream seller for calling out loudly, carried the severed head to his house and tried to burn it in the stove in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district.</p><p>The accused, identified as Shankar Yadav, a resident of Parsawal village in the district, was arrested, police sources here said on Sunday.</p> .<p>Sources said that the ice-cream seller, identified as Babloo Rajbhar, who also hailed from the same village, was selling ice-cream while calling out loudly. Yadav objected to it and asked him not to call out loudly but the latter continued doing so.</p><p>An infuriated Yadav went home and returned with an axe and allegedly hit Babloo several times severing his head in full public view. Shocked passers by, who witnessed the incident, could not gather courage to stop him, reports said.</p> .<p>Yadav carried the severed head home and cooked a meal on the stove keeping the severed head by his side. He also allegedly tried to burn it.</p><p>A police team which reached there later recovered the partially burnt severed head and arrested the accused.</p> .<p>Sources said that Yadav was a habitual offender and had earlier been arrested in connection with criminal cases. Police said that he appeared to be of an unstable mind.</p><p>A police official said in Barabanki that a case was registered and investigations were on. He said that the accused would be medically examined to ascertain his state of mind.</p>