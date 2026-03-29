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Uttar Pradesh man beheads ice-cream seller for calling out loudly, tries to burn severed head

The accused, identified as Shankar Yadav, a resident of Parsawal village in the district, was arrested, police sources here said on Sunday.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 14:34 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 14:34 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

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