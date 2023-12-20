Tea delayed in morning, man in Uttar Pradesh beheads wife with sword

A brewing argument between a married couple in Uttar Pradesh, that allegedly began with a cup of tea, took a horrific turn when the man allegedly beheaded his wife.

The incident took place in Bhojpur village on Tuesday morning, The Times of India reported.

Dharamveer, a 52-year-old daily wage labourer, had asked Sundari, his spouse, for tea twice before flying off the handle when she said it would take some time.

A bitter argument ensued during which time Dharamveer allegedly brought out a sword and hacked her from behind.