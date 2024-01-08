Uttar Pradesh man declared dead found alive after five years in Delhi

A man from Uttar Pradesh, reported 'dead' to the police after he went missing, was found alive after almost five years in Delhi, living with a woman and four children and working as a taxi driver, The Times of India reported.
As per the police, Yogendra Kumar a 45-year-old resident of Singhawali Ahir in Baghpat and had gone missing in 2018 after there was a criminal case against him and his two brothers following a brawl.
The police told the publication that Kumar went 'missing' after he was booked, and his family thought the villager who had filed the case - Ved Prakash - was to blame, and wanted a case against the man.
Following a court order in April 2023, an FIR was finally registered against Prakash and two other but cops found no concrete evidence of Kumar's death upon investigating the matter.
Finally, on Sunday, the police traced Kumar to Delhi after he ended up in court to secure pending bail. The police told TOI that he had retained his identity but married another woman with whom he has four children.
Kumar, during questioning, reportedly told the police that he had a rivalry with Prakash and was also having an extra-marital affair with a woman in Rohini, and when he was booked, he left home and started living with this woman. His family ended up thinking he had been kidnapped and killed. Kumar's wife in Uttar Pradesh said, "He neither visited us since 2018 nor he spoke to any one of us", adding that all they'd wanted was to get to the truth.