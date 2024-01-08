Uttar Pradesh man declared dead found alive after five years in Delhi

A man from Uttar Pradesh, reported 'dead' to the police after he went missing, was found alive after almost five years in Delhi, living with a woman and four children and working as a taxi driver, The Times of India reported.

As per the police, Yogendra Kumar a 45-year-old resident of Singhawali Ahir in Baghpat and had gone missing in 2018 after there was a criminal case against him and his two brothers following a brawl.

The police told the publication that Kumar went 'missing' after he was booked, and his family thought the villager who had filed the case - Ved Prakash - was to blame, and wanted a case against the man.