Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh man kills brother, sister-in-law over monetary dispute

The SP said police teams have been deployed to nab the accused and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 16:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 16:17 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us